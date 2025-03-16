Lifestyle
Manisha Rani is wearing a net saree with a backless blouse. The net saree features a flower design made with thread and sequins added in between.
If you want to become a fashion diva, keep a light blue organza saree in your closet. Lace or stone work on the saree looks beautiful. Wear this saree with a sequin work blouse.
Manisha is giving a sensual look in an off-white saree. The saree features thread work and lace detailing on the border. You can style this saree for a simple and sober look.
If you have to go to a friend's wedding, you can buy a saree like this. A sequin work saree with a black blouse looks pretty cool.
Manisha Rani's beauty in a red ruffle saree is unmatched. You can also buy a saree like this for under 2000. Style the saree with a black or matching blouse.
Manisha is giving a simple and elegant look in a net sequin work saree. Heavy work has been done on the pallu, while work has been done on half of the saree.
If you wear a black cotton saree with a golden border at home, everyone will praise you. The saree look is further enhanced with a red blouse.
