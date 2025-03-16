Lifestyle

Wow, Sister-in-Law! Manisha Rani's 8 Saree Designs to Impress

Black Net Saree with Thread and Sequin Work

Manisha Rani is wearing a net saree with a backless blouse. The net saree features a flower design made with thread and sequins added in between.

Light Blue Organza Saree

If you want to become a fashion diva, keep a light blue organza saree in your closet. Lace or stone work on the saree looks beautiful. Wear this saree with a sequin work blouse.

Off-White Saree with Thread Work

Manisha is giving a sensual look in an off-white saree. The saree features thread work and lace detailing on the border. You can style this saree for a simple and sober look.

Sequin Work Light Blue Saree

If you have to go to a friend's wedding, you can buy a saree like this. A sequin work saree with a black blouse looks pretty cool.

Red Ruffle Saree

Manisha Rani's beauty in a red ruffle saree is unmatched. You can also buy a saree like this for under 2000. Style the saree with a black or matching blouse.

Net Sequin Work White Saree

Manisha is giving a simple and elegant look in a net sequin work saree. Heavy work has been done on the pallu, while work has been done on half of the saree.

Black Cotton Saree with Golden Border

If you wear a black cotton saree with a golden border at home, everyone will praise you. The saree look is further enhanced with a red blouse.

