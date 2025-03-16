Lifestyle
To make your saree look hot, you can choose such a net halter neck blouse and look lovely. Such a blouse will go well with both sober and heavy sarees.
If you don't like a very deep neck, then choose a silver zari work net blouse like Rasha while maintaining the look. It gives a balanced look to a heavy saree.
Discover a variety of waving work blouses with round neck designs. A black blouse is a must-have in your wardrobe, adding a royal touch when paired with a silk Banarasi saree.
You can also wear an ivory blouse with a skirt or saree at a fresher's party. You will easily find this type of noodle strap ivory blouse in the market in the range of 500.
Black blouse is very common. Giving a little twist to fashion, choose it on a deep neck full sleeve black blouse pattern. It will make the saree look lovely with lehenga-skirt.
If you like bold looks, then team up such an off shoulder tube blouse on lehenga or saree. You can buy it online along with getting it stitched.
