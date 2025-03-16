Lifestyle

Hot Blouses from Rasha for ₹500 – Look Enchanting at Your Fresher's

Net Halter Neck Blouse

To make your saree look hot, you can choose such a net halter neck blouse and look lovely. Such a blouse will go well with both sober and heavy sarees.

Silver Zari Work Net Blouse

If you don't like a very deep neck, then choose a silver zari work net blouse like Rasha while maintaining the look. It gives a balanced look to a heavy saree. 

Falling Sleeve Readymade Blouse

Discover a variety of waving work blouses with round neck designs. A black blouse is a must-have in your wardrobe, adding a royal touch when paired with a silk Banarasi saree.

Noodle Strap Ivory Blouse

You can also wear an ivory blouse with a skirt or saree at a fresher's party. You will easily find this type of noodle strap ivory blouse in the market in the range of 500.

Deep Neck Full Sleeve Black Blouse

Black blouse is very common. Giving a little twist to fashion, choose it on a deep neck full sleeve black blouse pattern. It will make the saree look lovely with lehenga-skirt.

Off Shoulder Tube Blouse

If you like bold looks, then team up such an off shoulder tube blouse on lehenga or saree. You can buy it online along with getting it stitched. 

10 Gram Gold Chain Looks Heavy! Choose 6 Heavy Pendants

Breezy & Stylish: 8 Summer Footwear Designs You'll Love

Stay Cool in Summer with 6 Embroidered Denim Kurtis

Heavy Work Pink Sharara Suit: Add Glamour to Your Festive Fashion