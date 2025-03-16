Breezy & Stylish: 8 Summer Footwear Designs You'll Love

Lifestyle
Summer has begun, and ladies prefer to wear airy footwear at home. You can wear slippers with embroidered straps. They also look great.
Airy slippers with straps made of fine nylon threads are also in high demand. Women can carry this type of slipper in daily use.
Colorful strap slippers are also being liked a lot. It has a three-color strap, which looks quite beautiful look wise. These can also be worn daily.
Slippers with single as well as double straps are in demand. Two straps are made in this slipper and work is done on it with pink and light colored threads.
There is a lot of demand for airy stylish slippers in summer. Girls are preferring to wear this type of slippers more in college. It has colorful studs and silk threads.
Colorful embroidered strap slippers are most in trend. Red, green, orange colored threads have been used on the strap of this slipper. It also has a golden zari border.
Ladies are also liking printed strap footwear. These are easy to wear and also airy. It has floral designs in different colors.
Flower print slippers are also in great demand. It has light mayuri, yellow and orange colored silk threads. It also has pearl work.
