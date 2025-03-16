10 Gram Gold Chain Looks Heavy! Choose 6 Heavy Pendants

Lifestyle
You can look like a 'Sethani' by wearing a heavy gold pendant with a 10-gram or heavier chain. Double-layered floral gold pendants will make even your light chain look heavy.
A gold pendant with red Meenakari work can also be added to a chain for a heavy look. Such pendants can be made within 5 grams.
The half-circle gold pendant adorned with ball tassels looks quite beautiful. Wear matching earrings with such a pendant.
The gold pendant is adorned with fine cuts and features a beautiful peacock design. The white stones enhance the pendant's beauty.
You can also buy a double heart-shaped pendant with a light or heavy chain. Such strong gold pendants last for years.
If you want more shine with gold, you can buy a pendant with attached white stones. The pendant adorned with 2 triangle shapes looks beautiful.
