Lifestyle

10 Gram Gold Chain Looks Heavy! Choose 6 Heavy Pendants

Floral Design Gold Pendant

You can look like a 'Sethani' by wearing a heavy gold pendant with a 10-gram or heavier chain. Double-layered floral gold pendants will make even your light chain look heavy. 

Meenakari Circle Gold Pendant

A gold pendant with red Meenakari work can also be added to a chain for a heavy look. Such pendants can be made within 5 grams. 

Half Circle Gold Pendant

The half-circle gold pendant adorned with ball tassels looks quite beautiful. Wear matching earrings with such a pendant. 

Peacock Design Gold Pendant

The gold pendant is adorned with fine cuts and features a beautiful peacock design. The white stones enhance the pendant's beauty. 

Double Heart Shape Gold Pendant

You can also buy a double heart-shaped pendant with a light or heavy chain. Such strong gold pendants last for years.

Triangle Shape Pendant

If you want more shine with gold, you can buy a pendant with attached white stones. The pendant adorned with 2 triangle shapes looks beautiful.

