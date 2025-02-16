Lifestyle
A stylish, effortless cut with short sides and tousled hair on top. Works with all hair types and offers a laid-back yet fashionable vibe.
A clean, polished fade that blends short sides into longer hair on top. Versatile, timeless, and suits almost every face shape with low or high fades.
The mullet is back with a subtle fade and controlled length at the back. Edgy yet stylish, it’s a modern take on a classic, making a cool statement.
A classic buzz cut upgraded with faded edges, sharp hairlines, or subtle designs. Low-maintenance yet stylish, allowing for a personalized touch.
Perfect for curly-haired guys, this cut keeps sides short while letting natural curls shine on top, creating a stylish and modern, textured look.
A casual, tousled cut with longer top layers styled forward for a youthful, effortless appearance. Great for adding volume to finer hair types.
A relaxed, bohemian style with natural movement and layers. A modern take on the ‘70s rocker look, giving a laid-back yet stylish vibe.
Ideal for medium to long hair, this style embraces natural waves and volume, creating a confident, relaxed look that works for both casual and formal settings.
A timeless, sophisticated style that works for any occasion. Pair it with a fade or taper for a sharp, polished look that never goes out of fashion.
Short shaved sides with longer hair slicked back for a bold, polished look. Use pomade for a glossy finish or go matte for a modern textured feel.
