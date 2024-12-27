Malaika Arora's favourite thecha paneer recipe OUT!

Lifestyle
Thecha Paneer, a Maharashtrian dish, combines spicy thecha with soft paneer. Serve it as a starter for lunch, dinner, or parties.
Green chilies, garlic cloves, roasted peanuts, salt, oil, and paneer are the key ingredients.
Lightly roast green chilies and garlic in oil. Grind them with roasted peanuts and salt to make the thecha.
Cut paneer into large square pieces and soak in hot water to soften.
Dry the paneer and coat it evenly with the prepared thecha.
Fry the coated paneer in oil until golden brown, adding mustard seeds and curry leaves for flavor.
Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti, paratha, naan, or as a snack.
