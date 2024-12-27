Lifestyle

Malaika Arora's favourite thecha paneer recipe OUT!

Thecha Paneer

Thecha Paneer, a Maharashtrian dish, combines spicy thecha with soft paneer. Serve it as a starter for lunch, dinner, or parties.

Ingredients for Thecha Paneer

Green chilies, garlic cloves, roasted peanuts, salt, oil, and paneer are the key ingredients.

Making the Thecha

Lightly roast green chilies and garlic in oil. Grind them with roasted peanuts and salt to make the thecha.

Preparing the Paneer

Cut paneer into large square pieces and soak in hot water to soften.

Coating Paneer with Thecha

Dry the paneer and coat it evenly with the prepared thecha.

Frying the Thecha Paneer

Fry the coated paneer in oil until golden brown, adding mustard seeds and curry leaves for flavor.

Serving Thecha Paneer

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti, paratha, naan, or as a snack.

