Can you spend the night at railway station using a Rs 10 ticket?

Lifestyle
It is common to go to the railway station to see off friends or relatives. But have you ever thought about the rules?
Platform tickets are valid for only 2 hours. After that, you need to buy a new ticket if you want to stay at the station.
You cannot stay at the railway station overnight on a 10 rupee platform ticket. Platform tickets are valid for only 2 hours.
If you do not have a reserved ticket, you can board the train using a platform ticket. After that, you can contact the ticket inspector and get a ticket.
A platform ticket is required for non-passengers to enter the railway station.
The next time you go to the railway station to see someone off, keep in mind the platform ticket rules and save yourself from trouble.