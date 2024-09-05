Lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 EASY steps to make classic rice flour modak

Modak is a revered sweet for Ganesh Chaturthi, cherished for its coconut and jaggery filling. Learn the easy steps to prepare these delightful rice flour dumplings

Prepare the Rice Flour Dough

Boil water in pan with a pinch of salt and ghee. Gradually add rice flour, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Cover it, and let it rest for 5 minutes. Knead into a smooth dough

Make the Coconut-Jaggery Filling

In another pan, sauté grated coconut with jaggery. Stir well until the jaggery melts and blends with the coconut. Add cardamom powder for flavor and cook

Shape the Modak Shells

Take a small portion of the rice flour dough and shape it into a ball. Flatten the ball using your fingers or a rolling pin to form a small disc, ensuring the edges are thinner

Fill the Modak

Place spoonful of coconut-jaggery mixture in the center of the dough disc. Carefully lift the edges and pinch them together, creating pleats. Seal the top to give shape

Steam the Modaks

Place the filled Modaks in a greased steamer plate. Cover the steamer and steam them for about 10-12 minutes on medium heat until they turn glossy

Add Ghee for Extra Flavor

Once the Modaks are steamed and ready, brush them with a bit of ghee for added richness and shine. The ghee enhances the flavor

Serve as Prasad to the Lord

Allow the Modaks to cool slightly before you lay down your prasad. Modaks are best enjoyed warm and fresh, making them the perfect offering during Ganesh Chaturthi

