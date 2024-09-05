Lifestyle

Teachers' Day 2024: 9 Inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishna

9 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Image credits: Getty

9 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.

Image credits: Getty

9 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.

Image credits: Getty

9 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, his attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.

Image credits: Getty

9 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.

Image credits: Getty

9 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Man is a paradoxical being- the constant glory and scandal of this world.

Image credits: Getty

9 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.

Image credits: Getty

9 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.

Image credits: Getty

9 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Love thy neighbour as thyself because you are your neighbour. It is illusion that makes you think that your neighbour is someone other than yourself.

Image credits: social media

9 inspiring quotes from Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

God is the soul of all souls - The Supreme Soul - The Supreme Consciousness.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One