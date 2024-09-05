Gujarat to Bihar: 5 Indian states where Alcohol is BANNED

Lifestyle
Check out 5 Indian states where Alcohol is totally banned
Bihar enforced total alcohol prohibition in April 2016. The ban aimed to curb alcohol-related crimes and improve public health, but it has faced challenges with smuggling
Gujarat has upheld an alcohol ban since its formation in 1960. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of abstinence, the state maintains strict laws
Mizoram adopted alcohol prohibition in 1997, driven by the church and women's groups. The state saw a brief lifting of the ban between 2015-2019, but it was reintroduced
Lakshadweep enforces strict alcohol laws, with the sale and consumption of alcohol restricted primarily to a few resorts on the island
Alcohol prohibition in Nagaland has been in place since 1989 through Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act. However, illegal trade and alcohol smuggling remain significant concerns