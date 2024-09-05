Lifestyle

Why we honor teachers on September 5? Know history, significance

Teachers' Day in India

The world celebrates Teachers' Day annually on October 5, however, in India, it is celebrated on September 5. But why? Let's take a glimpse into its history and significance. 

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

In India, Teachers' Day is marked as the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He is the first Vice-President and second President of India. 

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as a professor at reputable educational institutions like the University of Calcutta and Oxford University. He was a creative writer. 

Teachers' day celebration

In 1962 when Dr. Radhakrishnan became President of India, he was visited by students to celebrate his birthday. However, he asked them to celebrate it as Teachers' Day instead. 

Honoring teachers

Indian culture celebrates the bond between gurus and shishyas. Dr. Radhakrishnan's birthday as Teachers' Day marks the day to honor the hard work and dedication of teachers. 

