Wedding season: 7 Honeymoon destinations in India for newlyweds

These hill stations in the Himalayas provide beautiful vistas, snow-capped mountains, and chances for adventure activities like skiing, paragliding, and trekking
Known for its beautiful beaches, nightlife, and Portuguese heritage, Goa provides both rest and excitement. Beachfront resorts, water sports, and delectable cuisine await couples.
Known as "God's Own Country," the backwaters of Kerala provide tranquil houseboat rides through interconnecting lakes, rivers, and lagoons.
Known as the "City of Lakes" or "Venice of the East," Udaipur is known for its gorgeous palaces, lovely lakes, and rich cultural legacy.
Pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and coral reefs make these islands a paradise for honeymooners. Enjoy water activities like scuba diving, and romantic beachside dinners.
Known for its tea plantations, Darjeeling has stunning Himalayan vistas. Couples may go on romantic walks, explore tea farms, and watch the dawn from Tiger Hill.
The Taj Mahal in Agra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a beautiful monument to visit with your loved one. A visit at sunrise or sunset enhances the romantic experience.