Gorgeous Butterfly Blouse Designs for Sarees and Lehengas

Multicolor off-shoulder butterfly blouses look great with both lehengas and sarees. Find ready-made options in your size.
Blue butterfly blouse design with noodle straps and silver zari work. Affordable ready-made options available for purchase.
Get a custom-stitched butterfly blouse in satin fabric for a perfect saree look. Tailored options provide a unique and elegant style.
Consider a back butterfly design with pearl embellishments for a unique touch. This design adds elegance and charm to your outfit.
A butterfly blouse adorned with heavy sequence work looks stunning. Pair with a plain lehenga or saree for a chic and stylish look.
Opt for a butterfly fabric in a printed pattern for a custom-stitched blouse. This design is both cute and fashionable, perfect for any occasion.
For a bold look, choose a butterfly blouse with heavy stonework. Ready-made options are available in similar patterns for an impactful style.
