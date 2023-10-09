Lifestyle

09-Oct-2023, 03:34:22 pm

Breakfast tips: 7 benefits of eating eggs

Eggs are a nutritious and versatile food that can provide several benefits when consumed as part of a balanced breakfast. Here are seven benefits of eating eggs for breakfast:
 

Image credits: Freepik

High-Quality Protein

Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, containing all the essential amino acids your body needs for growth and repair. 
 

Nutrient-Rich

Eggs are packed with essential nutrients like vitamins (B12, riboflavin, and folate) and minerals (iron, phosphorus, and selenium). They are also important for brain health.
 

Weight Management

Including eggs in your morning meal can support weight management. The protein in eggs can help increase feelings of fullness and reduce calorie intake throughout the day.

Blood Sugar Control

Eggs have a low glycemic index, which means they have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels when consumed. This can be beneficial for those looking to manage or prevent diabetes.
 

Eye Health

Eggs are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that promote eye health by reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.
 

Improved Brain Function

Choline, found in eggs, is essential for brain function. It plays a role in memory, mood regulation, and neurotransmitter production, making it is vital for cognitive health.
 

Easy to Prepare

Eggs are quick and easy to prepare, making them a convenient breakfast option. Whether you like them scrambled, poached, boiled, or omelette, there are numerous ways to enjoy eggs.
 

