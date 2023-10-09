Lifestyle

Koki to Dal Pakwan: 7 popular foods at Sindhi weddings

Koki is a biscuit-like whole-wheat roti dish made with onions, spices and coriander. Here are the 7 popular foods at Sindhi weddings.

Meethi Koki

Sweet Koki is a sweet whole-wheat dish made with sugar and cardamom powder and is a popular food at Sindhi weddings.

Aloo Tuk

Aloo tuk is a popular Sindhi food made with crispy, fried potatoes. The potatoes are seasoned with spices and served hot at Sindhi weddings.

Sindhi Biryani

This spicy biryani uses boiled basmati rice and succulent meat pieces cooked with spices and is a staple popular food at Sindhi weddings.

Sai Bhaji

Sai Bhaji is made up of ingredients like spinach, tomato and chane ki dal and is a spicy food popular at Sindhi weddings.

Chaap Chola

Chaap is a fried potato cutlet served with spicy chole curry poured on chaap garnished with onion and green coriander.

Dal Pakwan

It consists of deep-fried, crispy bread (pakwan) served with a spicy chana dal (split chickpea lentils) curry and is a staple food at Sindhi weddings.

