Butter Chicken to Jalebi-Rabri: 7 popular foods at Punjabi weddings

Butter Chicken is a rich and creamy tomato-based curry with tender chicken pieces. These are the 7 popular foods at Punjabi weddings.

Chole Bhature

Spicy chickpea curry served with deep-fried bread called bhature is a staple food in Punjabi weddings.

Paneer Tikka

Marinated and grilled Paneer served on skewers is a popular appetizer loved by vegetarians and non-vegetarians in Punjabi weddings.

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani is made with black lentils, kidney beans, butter, and cream served with rice at Punjabi weddings.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken uses succulent chicken pieces cooked, marinated and grilled in yoghurt and tandoori spices.

Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti

Sarson da saag is a mustard green curry served with makki di roti, a flatbread made from maize flour.

Jalebi-Rabri

Jalebi is deep-fried spiral dessert soaked in sugar syrup. Rabri is a sweet, condensed milk-based dish with sugar, spices and nuts.

