Lifestyle

09-Oct-2023, 02:31:12 pm

Israel-Palestine Conflict: 7 movies on this forever going war

Israel-Palestine Conflict: 7 films explore the complex narrative, historical events, and human stories within this enduring struggle for peace and coexistence

Image credits: IMDB

Fauda

Fauda delves into the conflict through the eyes of an undercover Israeli agent. It offers a gripping portrayal of the complexities and human stories on both sides of the conflict

Image credits: IMDB

Munich

Directed by Steven Spielberg, explores the aftermath of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre and the Israeli government's secret mission to eliminate those responsible for the attack

Image credits: IMDB

Paradise Now

Is a Palestinian film that follows two childhood friends who are recruited as suicide bombers. It humanizes the perspective of individuals caught up in the cycle of violence

Image credits: IMDB

Red Skies

Is a documentary that examines the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the eyes of children from both sides, highlighting the impact of the conflict on the younger generation

Image credits: IMDB

The Promise

Is a British drama miniseries that weaves together two narratives: one set in the aftermath of World War II and another in the midst of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Image credits: IMDB

Lemon Tree

Centers on the relationship between a Palestinian widow and an Israeli Defense Minister who moves in next door, raises questions about borders, politics,human connections

Image credits: IMDB

The Bubble

Follows a group of young Israelis living in Tel Aviv, offers a unique perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by focusing on the lives and relationships of the characters

Image credits: IMDB
