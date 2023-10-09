Lifestyle

Persepolis to Golestan Palace: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites in Iran

Iran boasts 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites, from the grandeur of Persepolis to the architectural marvels of Golestan Palace, preserving a unique facet of the country's rich heritage

Image credits: Getty

Persepolis

This ancient city was the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire and is renowned for its impressive archaeological ruins and historical significance

Image credits: Getty

Meidan Emam, Esfahan

Known as Naqsh-e Jahan Square, this square is surrounded by buildings, monuments, including the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Imam Mosque, the Ali Qapu Palace, and the Qeysarieh Portal

Image credits: Getty

Tchogha Zanbil

An ancient Elamite complex, Tchogha Zanbil is one of the few existing ziggurats in the world and is dedicated to the Elamite god Inshushinak

Image credits: Getty

Bam and its Cultural Landscape

This site includes the ancient fortress city of Bam, which was constructed from mud bricks and dates back to the Achaemenid period

Image credits: Getty

Soltaniyeh

The Mausoleum of Oljaytu is an architectural masterpiece and a significant example of Islamic architecture, particularly the Ilkhanid period

Image credits: Getty

Bisotun

The Bisotun inscription, located on Mount Bisotun, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that features important inscriptions and reliefs, including a depiction of Darius the Great

Image credits: Getty

Golestan Palace

Located in Tehran, Golestan Palace is a historic royal complex that showcases Persian art and architecture

Image credits: Getty
