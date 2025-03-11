Lifestyle
- Read a newspaper, book, or article every morning.
- Try summarizing key points to boost memory retention.
- Engage in activities like crossword puzzles, Sudoku, or brain teasers.
- Stimulates cognitive function and strengthens problem-solving skills.
- Spend a few minutes practicing a new language, instrument, or hobby.
- Stimulates new neural pathways and improves brain plasticity.
- Close your eyes and imagine achieving a goal or completing a task.
- Strengthens memory recall and enhances focus.
- Start your day with nuts, berries, and omega-3-rich foods.
- Provides essential nutrients that support cognitive function.
- Light workouts like yoga or stretching improve blood circulation to the brain.
- Enhances alertness and helps with mental agility.
- Spend 5–10 minutes practicing deep breathing and mindfulness.
- Helps reduce stress, enhances concentration, and sharpens memory.
Reuse Holi Clothes: 7 Creative & Eco-Friendly Ideas
Digestion to Blood sugar: 7 reasons to add Kasuri methi to your food
Lightweight Sarees: Best Fabrics for Holi - Chiffon, Georgette & More
Gold Necklace Designs 5 to 10 Grams for Women Holi 2025