2024 Bracelet Trends

2024 was special in many ways. This year not only necklaces were popular, but women also loved bracelets. So, we have brought you this year's trending bracelet list.

Gold Bracelets

Gold bracelets replace bangles for a chic look, with office-goers opting for adjustable designs. Elevate your style and look like a fashion diva with this trendy accessory.

Silver Bracelets

From casual to party wear, silver bracelets are a top choice for young girls, adding elegance to any look. On a budget? Opt for stylish moon bracelets under ₹1000.

Personalized Bracelets

Personalized bracelets ruled 2024, making them a perfect gift for your partner. From name plating to chain designs, they are in high demand.

Cuff Bracelets

Cuff bracelets offer a bold look and are a great alternative to bangles. Available in gold and artificial designs, they are a must-try this season.

Beaded Bracelets

Beaded bracelets, adorned with diamond or pearl work, are perfect for brides-to-be. Ditch heavy bangles and embrace this stylish yet traditional accessory.

Minimalist Bracelets

Chain minimalist bracelets are a favourite among young girls and celebrities. Perfect for a simple yet chic look, they are available for just ₹150-₹300.

Statement Bracelets

Mesh cubic statement bracelets were loved in Hollywood and Bollywood in 2024. You can style it with every outfit, ethnic or western, and look like a fashion diva.

Diamond Bracelets

Like every year, rose gold diamond bracelets remained a top favorite in 2024. If you have a good budget and want to wear something classy, you can take inspiration from this.

