Lifestyle
2024 was special in many ways. This year not only necklaces were popular, but women also loved bracelets. So, we have brought you this year's trending bracelet list.
Gold bracelets replace bangles for a chic look, with office-goers opting for adjustable designs. Elevate your style and look like a fashion diva with this trendy accessory.
From casual to party wear, silver bracelets are a top choice for young girls, adding elegance to any look. On a budget? Opt for stylish moon bracelets under ₹1000.
Personalized bracelets ruled 2024, making them a perfect gift for your partner. From name plating to chain designs, they are in high demand.
Cuff bracelets offer a bold look and are a great alternative to bangles. Available in gold and artificial designs, they are a must-try this season.
Beaded bracelets, adorned with diamond or pearl work, are perfect for brides-to-be. Ditch heavy bangles and embrace this stylish yet traditional accessory.
Chain minimalist bracelets are a favourite among young girls and celebrities. Perfect for a simple yet chic look, they are available for just ₹150-₹300.
Mesh cubic statement bracelets were loved in Hollywood and Bollywood in 2024. You can style it with every outfit, ethnic or western, and look like a fashion diva.
Like every year, rose gold diamond bracelets remained a top favorite in 2024. If you have a good budget and want to wear something classy, you can take inspiration from this.
How Sugar affects your skin: Acne, aging and other problems
Ice Baths: 7 health benefits; celebrity beauty secret
Samarkand to Dushanbe: 7 places in Central Asia you must visit once
6 common habits that can harm your Kidneys and affect your health