Health

Sugar Problems

Image credits: our own

Sugar

Health experts say that eating too much sugar can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes, and skin problems.
 

Image credits: Getty

Premature Aging

Eating too many sweets or other foods made with sugar can cause premature aging.

Image credits: Getty

Collagen Production Stops

Sugar contains various chemicals that can stop collagen production in our skin, leading to wrinkles and lines.

Image credits: Getty

Acne

Yes, sugar can cause acne. It increases insulin, which increases oil production in your skin, leading to breakouts.
 

Image credits: iSTOCK

Skin

Consuming too much sugar reduces blood flow and oxygen to your skin cells, leading to dehydration and dryness.

Image credits: Getty

Dry Skin

Overconsumption of sugary foods can deplete nutrients in the body and cause dry skin.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Psoriasis

Health experts say that excessive sugar intake can lead to psoriasis, causing red and dry skin.

Image credits: Getty

6 common habits that can harm your Kidneys and affect your health

Brewing concerns: 5 health issues that warrant coffee avoidance

Soaked vs Raw nuts: Health benefits and differences

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter