Health
Health experts say that eating too much sugar can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes, and skin problems.
Eating too many sweets or other foods made with sugar can cause premature aging.
Sugar contains various chemicals that can stop collagen production in our skin, leading to wrinkles and lines.
Yes, sugar can cause acne. It increases insulin, which increases oil production in your skin, leading to breakouts.
Consuming too much sugar reduces blood flow and oxygen to your skin cells, leading to dehydration and dryness.
Overconsumption of sugary foods can deplete nutrients in the body and cause dry skin.
Health experts say that excessive sugar intake can lead to psoriasis, causing red and dry skin.
