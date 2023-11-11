Biryani to Paneer Tikka: 7 popular lunch dishes for Diwali

Lifestyle
Fragrant rice cooked with aromatic spices and either chicken, mutton or vegetables. Here are seven popular lunch dishes for Diwali.
Chole Bhature is a spicy chickpea gravy enjoyed with a deep-fried bread (Bhature).
Dal Makhani is a slow-cooked black lentil and kidney beans lentil dish in a creamy, buttery sauce.
Palak Paneer is an aromatic and spicy paneer-based lunch delicacy in a spinach-based gravy.
Paneer Tikka uses succulent and grilled paneer pieces that are marinated in spices with grilled veggies like green capsicum, tomatoes or onions.
Butter Chicken is a creamy and rich chicken curry in a tomato-based sauce.
