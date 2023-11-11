Lifestyle

Diwali 2023: Essential skin care tips for the festival of lights

Explore some essential Diwali skincare tips to help you maintain a healthy and glowing complexion throughout the festivities.

Image credits: Pexels

Hydration

The changing season from autumn to winters demands for proper hydration as the drier air can cause parched skin. So keep hydrated! You don't want that flaky skin on Diwali.

Image credits: Pexels

Cleanse and Exfoliate

The increased pollution and exposure to smoke during Diwali can lead to the accumulation of impurities on the skin. Regular cleansing is crucial to remove dirt and pollutants.

Image credits: Pexels

Mind Your Makeup Choices

While the festival calls for dressing up, be mindful of the makeup products you use. Opt for high-quality, products that won't clog your pores and clean your make up befoire bed.

Image credits: Pexels

Get Proper Sleep

With the hustle and bustle of Diwali celebrations, it's easy to compromise on sleep. But, adequate sleep is crucial for skin repair and regeneration. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep.

Image credits: freepik

Protect from Pollution and Sun

Protect your skin by creating a barrier. Before stepping out, apply a good-quality sunscreen with a high SPF to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.

Image credits: Pexels

Ayurvedic Skincare

Embrace the goodness of Ayurveda for your Diwali skincare routine. Consider using natural ingredients like turmeric, sandalwood, and aloe vera for face masks or packs. 

Image credits: Pexels

Remain Stress Free and Calm

Diwali preparations, social commitments, and the overall excitement can contribute to stress which can negatively impact your skin. . Practice stress-reducing activities.

Image credits: FreePik
