Lifestyle
Hold the burned area under cool (not cold) running water for at least 5 minutes. This helps to cool the burn and provides immediate relief. Avoid using ice-cold water.
Apply a thin layer of honey to the burn. Honey has natural antibacterial properties and can help create a protective barrier.
Apply a thin layer of pure aloe vera gel to the burn. Aloe vera has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, promoting healing and reducing pain.
Place a cold, damp cloth or a cold compress on the burn. This can help reduce pain and inflammation. Avoid using ice directly on the skin; wrap it in a cloth or towel.
Gently clean the area with mild soap and water, and avoid popping any blisters that may form. Apply an antiseptic ointment and cover the burn with a sterile dressing.
If the pain is mild, you may take over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen, following the recommended dosage.