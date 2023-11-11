7 common cancer symptoms and how to spot them

Lifestyle
Sudden and unexplained weight loss, especially without changes in diet or exercise, can be a sign of various cancers.
Persistent fatigue that doesn't improve with rest might be an early symptom of different cancers.
Changes in the skin, such as darkening, yellowing, or redness, may indicate skin cancer or other types of cancer.
A persistent cough or changes in the voice that last for an extended period could be signs of lung or throat cancers.
Persistent pain that is not related to an injury or identifiable cause may be a symptom of various types of cancer.
Changes in bowel movements (such as blood in stool) or frequent urination can be indicative of colorectal or prostate cancers, respectively.
For both men and women, changes in breast tissue, lumps, or nipple abnormalities could be early signs of breast cancer.