Paratha depicts India's unity through its tasty adaptations like aloo, paneer and gobhi. here are 6 popular foods that show national integrity.
Pani Puri displays India's unity through its versatility and delectable adaptations with tangy pani in puris filled with aloo or ragda.
Jalebi is a sweet and spiral-shaped indian dessert made by dipping spiral shape sweet rounds, in sugar syrup.
Samosa shows India's integrity by blending culinary traditions like potato, minced meat and chicken.
Cheela, a savoury pancake, represents India's unity by adapting to tasty versions like besan, pesarattu and chana dal cheela.
Biryani, a beloved dish, showcases India's unity by embracing regional variations like veggies, chicken, and mutton.