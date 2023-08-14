Lifestyle

Paratha to Biryani: 6 popular foods that show national diversity

Paratha depicts India's unity through its tasty adaptations like aloo, paneer and gobhi. here are 6 popular foods that show national integrity.

Pani Puri

Pani Puri displays India's unity through its versatility and delectable adaptations with tangy pani in puris filled with aloo or ragda.

Jalebi

Jalebi is a sweet and spiral-shaped indian dessert made by dipping spiral shape sweet rounds, in sugar syrup.

Samosa

Samosa shows India's integrity by blending culinary traditions like potato, minced meat and chicken.

Cheela

Cheela, a savoury pancake, represents India's unity by adapting to tasty versions like besan, pesarattu and chana dal cheela.

Biryani

Biryani, a beloved dish, showcases India's unity by embracing regional variations like veggies, chicken, and mutton.

