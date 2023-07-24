Lifestyle

Bhutta to Chaat: 6 tasty monsoon snacks in Hyderabad

Roasted Bhutta seasoned with spices and lemon is the ultimate monsoon snack. Here are 6 tasty monsoon snacks in Hyderabad.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Samosa

Enjoyed with chai or as a rainy snack, samosas have unique place in hearts of people in Hyderabad. Samosas have tasty potato filling and are enjoyed with chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chai

The rich, creamy flavour of Irani chai, paired with traditional Osmania biscuits or samosas, provides a rest from wet weather.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Hot Chocolate

Rich, creamy, and decadent, hot chocolate is the perfect beverage for a cosy evening.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Mirchi Bajji

These deep-fried green chilli fritters with a tasty filling and served with chutney add spice and warmth to the rainy days in Hyderabad.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Chaat

During monsoon, Hyderabad comes alive with an enticing aroma of the tangy and flavourful chaat which is unmissable.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One