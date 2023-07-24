Bhutta to Chaat: 6 tasty monsoon snacks in Hyderabad

Lifestyle
Roasted Bhutta seasoned with spices and lemon is the ultimate monsoon snack. Here are 6 tasty monsoon snacks in Hyderabad.
Enjoyed with chai or as a rainy snack, samosas have unique place in hearts of people in Hyderabad. Samosas have tasty potato filling and are enjoyed with chutney.
The rich, creamy flavour of Irani chai, paired with traditional Osmania biscuits or samosas, provides a rest from wet weather.
Rich, creamy, and decadent, hot chocolate is the perfect beverage for a cosy evening.
These deep-fried green chilli fritters with a tasty filling and served with chutney add spice and warmth to the rainy days in Hyderabad.
During monsoon, Hyderabad comes alive with an enticing aroma of the tangy and flavourful chaat which is unmissable.