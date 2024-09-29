Bhumi Pednekar inspired hairstyles for saree

Lifestyle
Easy Saree Hairstyle Tutorials For Beginners: Elevate your saree look with stunning hairstyles! Draw inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar and explore stylish hairdos
If you often wear the same hairstyle with a saree, it's time for a change. We bring you the latest hairstyles from Bhumi Pednekar
Hairstyles depend on the look of the saree-blouse. Bhumi chose a braided hairstyle with a ready-to-wear saree. If you're bored with buns and open hair, you can choose this
Straight pallu sarees are very trendy these days. Choose a mid-way wavy hairstyle with this type of saree, which will also enhance the style with the outfit
If you always wear a bun with a heavy saree, then this time choose a plain puff and wavy hairstyle like Bhumi Pednekar. It is quite easy and also gives a vintage look
If you are carrying a deep neck blouse, then choose a mid-bun hairstyle with a saree. It enhances the look. If the hair is short, then you can carry this type of bun
On the other hand, if you want a hairstyle in open hair, then you can opt for plain straight hair, although you can curl it from below. It looks elegant as well as simple
Open pallu sarees are very much in trend these days, if you too want a similar look then try a simple braid from Bhumi Pednekar
If you are going to the office or a kitty party, then choose a curly hair ponytail like Bhumi Pednekar. It is very comfortable and will not take much time to make