Lifestyle

Bhumi Pednekar inspired hairstyles for saree

Easy Saree Hairstyle Tutorials For Beginners: Elevate your saree look with stunning hairstyles! Draw inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar and explore stylish hairdos

Saree Hairstyles 2024

If you often wear the same hairstyle with a saree, it's time for a change. We bring you the latest hairstyles from Bhumi Pednekar

Bridal Saree Hairstyle

Hairstyles depend on the look of the saree-blouse. Bhumi chose a braided hairstyle with a ready-to-wear saree. If you're bored with buns and open hair, you can choose this

Saree Hairstyle Open Hair

Straight pallu sarees are very trendy these days. Choose a mid-way wavy hairstyle with this type of saree, which will also enhance the style with the outfit

Saree Hairstyle For Round Face

If you always wear a bun with a heavy saree, then this time choose a plain puff and wavy hairstyle like Bhumi Pednekar. It is quite easy and also gives a vintage look

Bun Saree Hairstyle

If you are carrying a deep neck blouse, then choose a mid-bun hairstyle with a saree. It enhances the look. If the hair is short, then you can carry this type of bun

Saree Hairstyle For Curly Hair

On the other hand, if you want a hairstyle in open hair, then you can opt for plain straight hair, although you can curl it from below. It looks elegant as well as simple

Stylish Bun Hairstyle

Open pallu sarees are very much in trend these days, if you too want a similar look then try a simple braid from Bhumi Pednekar

Ponytail Hairstyle With Saree

If you are going to the office or a kitty party, then choose a curly hair ponytail like Bhumi Pednekar. It is very comfortable and will not take much time to make

Find Next One