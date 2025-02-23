Mahashivratri 2025: Avoid THESE mistakes & offerings in Shiva Worship

Lifestyle
Mahashivratri falls on Wednesday, February 26th. Lord Shiva is specially worshipped on this day. Avoid these six mistakes during worship. Know these six mistakes here.
Do not offer Ketaki flowers to Lord Shiva by mistake during worship. Lord Shiva himself has prohibited Ketaki flowers in his worship.
Haldi-Kumkum should also not be offered in the worship of Lord Shiva. Both these things are feminine, that is, they are items of women's adornment.
Anointing the Shivling with a conch shell is forbidden because it originated from demon Shankhchud, whom Lord Shiva killed with his trident, making it inauspicious.
Tulsi is not offered in Lord Shiva's worship because, according to religious texts, Tulsi is considered the wife of Lord Vishnu and is therefore used exclusively in his worship.
After worshipping the Shivling, avoid crossing the Jaladhari during circumambulation, as it is believed to negate your merits.
One rule of worshipping Lord Shiva is that ordinary people should not touch the Shivling because the person does not have the knowledge of purity and impurity while doing so.
