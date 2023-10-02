Bhangarh Fort: 7 unknown facts behind the most haunted place in India

Lifestyle
A hermit near Bhangarh allowed the fort's construction with one condition: its shadow must never touch his dwelling. A prince ignored this. The enraged hermit cursed the town
Bhangarh was once a prosperous town during the 17th century but was mysteriously abandoned in the 18th century.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has prohibited entry to Bhangarh Fort between sunset and sunrise.
Visitors to Bhangarh Fort often report an eerie and unsettling atmosphere. It is said that people have described feeling watched or followed while exploring the premises.
Numerous accounts of paranormal encounters within the fort have been documented. These include sightings of ghostly apparitions, strange sounds, and even instances of possession.
Bhangarh Fort has many dilapidated and crumbling structures. Legends suggest that any attempts to rebuild or renovate the fort have been thwarted by the curse
Inside the fort is a well known as the "Black Water Well." It is believed to be cursed, and anyone who ventures near it after dark is said to meet an untimely demise.