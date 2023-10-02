Lifestyle

Bhangarh Fort: 7 unknown facts behind the most haunted place in India

The Curse of the Sadhu:

A hermit near Bhangarh allowed the fort's construction with one condition: its shadow must never touch his dwelling. A prince ignored this. The enraged hermit cursed the town

Sudden Abandonment:

Bhangarh was once a prosperous town during the 17th century but was mysteriously abandoned in the 18th century. 

Entry Restrictions:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has prohibited entry to Bhangarh Fort between sunset and sunrise. 

Eerie Atmosphere:

Visitors to Bhangarh Fort often report an eerie and unsettling atmosphere. It is said that people have described feeling watched or followed while exploring the premises.
 

Haunted Stories:

Numerous accounts of paranormal encounters within the fort have been documented. These include sightings of ghostly apparitions, strange sounds, and even instances of possession.
 

Ruined Structures:

 Bhangarh Fort has many dilapidated and crumbling structures. Legends suggest that any attempts to rebuild or renovate the fort have been thwarted by the curse
 

The Mysterious Well:

Inside the fort is a well known as the "Black Water Well." It is believed to be cursed, and anyone who ventures near it after dark is said to meet an untimely demise.

