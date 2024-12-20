Lifestyle

Sanjeeda Sheikh’s top 6 saree styles for a chic and elegant look

Sanjeeda Sheikh Turns 40

Sanjeeda Sheikh celebrated her 40th birthday on December 20th. The mother of one still looks incredibly young. Here are some of her saree looks you can recreate.

1. Heavy Work Georgette Saree

Sanjeeda Sheikh looks stunning in a red saree with heavy golden zari work. She paired the saree with a bralette blouse.

2. Ready-to-Wear Saree

Sanjeeda rocks a fusion look in a light golden satin saree with sequin work. Perfect for a New Year's Eve party.

3. White Saree with Red Blouse

Sanjeeda pairs a white sheer saree with golden sequin work and a red full-sleeved blouse for a sensual look.

4. White Saree with Bralette Blouse

Sanjeeda Sheikh wears a white saree with stonework and a deep-neck bralette blouse. Affordable options are available.

5. Black Saree

A black saree is a party staple. Try a floral print like Sanjeeda's for a unique touch.

6. Pink Organza Saree

A pink saree with a golden border is a must-have for a cute look. Budget-friendly options are readily available.

