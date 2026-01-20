Here are seven plants that can thrive in low-light conditions and don't require direct sunlight.
Peace lilies are popular houseplants known for their elegant white blooms and air-purifying qualities. They tolerate low light but may produce fewer flowers in such conditions.
Known for its striking upright leaves, the Snake Plant is extremely hardy and an excellent air purifier, thriving even with neglect and low light.
ZZ plants are incredibly resilient and can thrive in low-light environments. They have glossy, dark green leaves and are excellent for offices or rooms with little natural light.
Cast iron plants are hardy and low-light-tolerant. They are great for beginner indoor gardeners due to their dark green, leathery leaves and tolerance for neglect.
Spider plants are easy to care for and tolerate low light. They feature arching leaves and produce small plantlets, or 'spiderettes,' that can be easily repotted.
Chinese evergreens are versatile plants known for their colourful foliage and ability to tolerate low light. They come in shades of green, silver, and red.
Compact and elegant, Parlor palms thrive in low to moderate light. Their feathery green fronds add a tropical touch to any indoor space.
