English

7 Low-Light Plants: From Peace Lily to Snake Plant

Here are seven plants that can thrive in low-light conditions and don't require direct sunlight.

lifestyle Jan 20 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Our own
English

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Peace lilies are popular houseplants known for their elegant white blooms and air-purifying qualities. They tolerate low light but may produce fewer flowers in such conditions.

Image credits: adobe stock
English

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Known for its striking upright leaves, the Snake Plant is extremely hardy and an excellent air purifier, thriving even with neglect and low light.

Image credits: Getty
English

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

ZZ plants are incredibly resilient and can thrive in low-light environments. They have glossy, dark green leaves and are excellent for offices or rooms with little natural light.

Image credits: social media
English

Cast Iron Plant (Aspidistra elatior)

Cast iron plants are hardy and low-light-tolerant. They are great for beginner indoor gardeners due to their dark green, leathery leaves and tolerance for neglect.

Image credits: pexels
English

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

Spider plants are easy to care for and tolerate low light. They feature arching leaves and produce small plantlets, or 'spiderettes,' that can be easily repotted.

Image credits: social media
English

Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema)

Chinese evergreens are versatile plants known for their colourful foliage and ability to tolerate low light. They come in shades of green, silver, and red.

Image credits: social media
English

Parlor Palm (Chamaedorea elegans)

Compact and elegant, Parlor palms thrive in low to moderate light. Their feathery green fronds add a tropical touch to any indoor space.

Image credits: Freepik

Samantha to Nayanthara: 7 South Actresses Who Swear by Yoga

Aloe Vera to Snake Plant-7 Indoor plants that grow fast

Makar Sankranti: Don't eat Khichdi THIS year, know the reason

Dosa to Idli-7 South Indian breakfast recipes for Saturday Morning