7 South Actresses Who Swear by Yoga

See which South Indian stars use this ancient practice. These actresses embrace yoga to stay in top shape.

lifestyle Jan 20 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Social Media
Tamannaah Bhatia's Yoga Prowess

From headstands to other challenging asanas, Tamannaah effortlessly makes yoga look simple and graceful.

Image credits: Social Media
Sai Pallavi's Mindful Practice

A picture of Sai Pallavi meditating went viral. She regularly meditates and uses dance to maintain her fitness.

Image credits: Social Media
Keerthy Suresh's Yoga Dedication

National Award winner Keerthy Suresh is dedicated to her yoga practice, often sharing glimpses of her sessions with her fans.

Image credits: Social Media
Samantha's Aerial Yoga

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves exploring various asanas, including aerial yoga. The 'Kushi' star is known for her experimental approach to fitness.

Image credits: Social Media
Nayanthara's Daily Ritual

South Indian superstar Nayanthara makes yoga a daily ritual. She never misses a day of exercise and mindfulness practice.

Image credits: Social Media
Manju Warrier's Balanced Routine

Malayalam star Manju Warrier maintains a well-balanced daily routine that prominently features yoga for overall wellness.

Image credits: Social Media
Anushka Shetty: From Teacher to Star

Before her fame as the 'Baahubali' actress, Anushka Shetty was a professional yoga instructor, showcasing her deep roots in the practice.

Image credits: Social Media

