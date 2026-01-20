See which South Indian stars use this ancient practice. These actresses embrace yoga to stay in top shape.
From headstands to other challenging asanas, Tamannaah effortlessly makes yoga look simple and graceful.
A picture of Sai Pallavi meditating went viral. She regularly meditates and uses dance to maintain her fitness.
National Award winner Keerthy Suresh is dedicated to her yoga practice, often sharing glimpses of her sessions with her fans.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves exploring various asanas, including aerial yoga. The 'Kushi' star is known for her experimental approach to fitness.
South Indian superstar Nayanthara makes yoga a daily ritual. She never misses a day of exercise and mindfulness practice.
Malayalam star Manju Warrier maintains a well-balanced daily routine that prominently features yoga for overall wellness.
Before her fame as the 'Baahubali' actress, Anushka Shetty was a professional yoga instructor, showcasing her deep roots in the practice.
