Lifestyle

Valentine's Week 2024: All you need to know about 7 days of LOVE

Here's a list of the days and when each day is, lest you forget! Keep this article saved, and surprise your loved ones each day of this love filled week

Image credits: Freepik

Rose Day (February 7th)

Surprise your loved one with beautiful red roses to celebrate this Rose Day

Image credits: Freepik

Propose Day (8th February)

Make a sweet proposal to your beloved on this day. Propose with a diamond for the safest answer!

Image credits: Freepik

Chocolate Day (9th February)

Gift your loved one some rich chocolate filled with dry-fruits to make the day extra sweet on Chocolate Day

Image credits: Freepik

Teddy Day (10th February)

Gift your valentine huge huggable teddys

Image credits: Freepik

Promise Day (11th February)

Promise your loved one and work each day to keep on with the promises

Image credits: Freepik

Hug Day (12th February)

Hug your loved one this Hug day and make them feel secure

Image credits: Freepik

Kiss Day (13th February)

Seal your relationship with a kiss a day before the big Valentine's Day

Image credits: Freepik

Valentine's Day

Now, that 14th February is here, celebrate the day with personalized dates and gifts, but never forget to say how much you love your beloved

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One