Benefits of applying milk as face toner

Milk contains lactic acid, which gently cleanses the skin by removing dirt and impurities.
The natural exfoliating properties of lactic acid help remove dead skin cells, leaving the skin smoother and brighter.
Milk is rich in vitamins and fats that hydrate and moisturize the skin, making it softer and more supple.
Regular use of milk as a toner can help even out skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
Milk has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe irritation and redness, making it suitable for sensitive skin.
The proteins and antioxidants in milk help promote collagen production, reducing the signs of aging such as wrinkles and fine lin