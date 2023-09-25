Bench Press to Dumbbell Flyes: 7 exercises for ultimate chest workout

Lifestyle
The bench press is a classic compound exercise that forms the foundation of any chest workout routine. It primarily targets the pectoralis major muscles.
It helps create a well-rounded chest appearance and adds definition to the upper portion of your pectorals.
The decline bench press places more emphasis on the lower chest muscles, helping you achieve a balanced chest development.
Dumbbell flyes are isolation exercises that stretch and contract the chest muscles, promoting muscle growth and definition.
Cable crossovers are an excellent exercise for targeting the inner chest muscles and creating separation between the pectorals.
Push-ups are a versatile bodyweight exercise that can be done anywhere, and they effectively engage the chest muscles.
Chest dips primarily target the lower chest muscles and can be done using parallel bars or a dip machine.