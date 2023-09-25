Lifestyle

25-Sep-2023, 05:03:53 pm

Bench Press to Dumbbell Flyes: 7 exercises for ultimate chest workout

Image credits: Pexels

1. Bench Press

The bench press is a classic compound exercise that forms the foundation of any chest workout routine. It primarily targets the pectoralis major muscles.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Incline Bench Press

It helps create a well-rounded chest appearance and adds definition to the upper portion of your pectorals.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Decline Bench Press

The decline bench press places more emphasis on the lower chest muscles, helping you achieve a balanced chest development.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Dumbbell Flyes

Dumbbell flyes are isolation exercises that stretch and contract the chest muscles, promoting muscle growth and definition.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Cable Crossovers

Cable crossovers are an excellent exercise for targeting the inner chest muscles and creating separation between the pectorals.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Push-Ups

Push-ups are a versatile bodyweight exercise that can be done anywhere, and they effectively engage the chest muscles.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Chest Dips

Chest dips primarily target the lower chest muscles and can be done using parallel bars or a dip machine.

Image credits: Pexels
