Rice water to Honey-Water: 7 natural alternatives for Shampoo

Pure aloe vera gel can be used as a natural shampoo by applying it to your hair and scalp, massaging gently, and then rinsing it out.
Soak these dried herbs overnight, boil them to create a natural shampoo, and strain the liquid. They promote hair health and prevent dandruff.
Ingredients like hibiscus, amla (Indian gooseberry) & fenugreek are often used to make herbal hair cleansers. They are known for their cleansing and nourishing properties.
Whisk an egg & apply it to your wet hair, massaging gently. Rinse thoroughly with cool water. Eggs are rich in proteins.
After washing your hair, pour rice water over your hair & massage it in, then rinse with plain water. It can be used as a hair rinse to improve hair texture & strength.
Mix a tablespoon of honey with a cup of warm water & use it as a shampoo alternative. Massage it into your hair and scalp, then rinse thoroughly.
Make a paste by blending fresh amla or amla powder with water and using it as a natural shampoo. Amla paste can help improve hair texture and promote hair growth.