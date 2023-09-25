Lifestyle

25-Sep-2023, 04:31:09 pm

7 exercises to shed face fat & more defined jawline

Image credits: Freepik

1. Puff Your Cheeks:

Take a deep breath and fill your mouth with air. Hold the air inside your cheeks for a few seconds, then release it.

2. Fish Face:

Suck in your cheeks and lips, making a fish-like face. Hold this position for a few seconds, then relax.

3. Chin Lifts:

Tilt your head upward and look toward the ceiling. Close your lips, as if you're trying to kiss the ceiling. Hold for a few seconds and repeat.

4. Jaw Release:

Move your jaw as if you're chewing gum. Open your mouth wide, hold for a few seconds, and then close it slowly.

5. Neck Tilts:

Tilt your head backward and look at the ceiling. Pucker your lips as if trying to kiss the ceiling. Hold for a few seconds and repeat. This exercise tones the neck and jawline.

6. Blowing Air Exercise:

Tilt your head back and look at the ceiling. Blow air out of your mouth, holding your lips tightly together. This exercise helps tone the neck and jawline.

7. Smiling Exercise:

Smile as wide as you can while keeping your lips closed. Hold the smile for a few seconds, then relax.

