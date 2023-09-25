Lifestyle

Dosa to Idli: 7 popular street food in Bangalore

Bangalore, also known as Bengaluru, is famous for its vibrant street food scene, offering various delicious and affordable options. Here are 7 street foods you must try.
 

Masala Dosa

A South Indian classic, masala dosa is a crispy fermented rice crepe filled with a flavorful potato and onion mixture. It's often served with coconut chutney and sambar.
 

Idli

Soft and fluffy steamed rice cakes, idlis are typically served with coconut chutney and sambar. They make for a light and healthy breakfast or snack option.
 

Bisi Bele Bath

A spicy and flavorful rice dish cooked with lentils, vegetables, and a unique blend of spices, bisi bele bath is a comfort food favorite in Bangalore.
 

Chaat

You'll find various chaat options in Bangalore's street food stalls. Try pani puri, sev puri, and dahi puri, all delightful combinations of crispy and spicy flavors.

Gobi Manchurian

A fusion street food favorite, gobi manchurian features crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy and tangy sauce. It's a delicious Indo-Chinese snack.

Vada Pav

A popular street food originally from Mumbai but widely enjoyed in Bangalore, vada pav consists of a spicy potato fritter sandwiched between a pav.
 

Akki Roti

Akki roti is a popular Karnataka dish made from rice flour, often mixed with vegetables, herbs, and spices. It's flattened and cooked on a griddle, resulting in a savory flatbread.
 

