Beautiful gold mangalsutra pendants to enhance your chain

Mangalsutra Pendants

Ready for a change from traditional pendants? Explore our curated collection of designer pendants that will elevate your mangalsutra's style and charm.

Diamond Mangalsutra Pendant

This stunning pendant shines on a seven-strand chain. Opt for gold with diamonds to add elegance to any plain or Banarasi saree.
 

Diya Design Mangalsutra Pendant

This diya-style mangalsutra is both traditional and beautiful. It's quite substantial, so you won't need any extra jewelry. You can find similar designs in imitation jewelry.

Minimal Mangalsutra Pendant

This chic flower heart-shaped mangalsutra pendant pairs beautifully with black bead chains, offering a stylish alternative to regular chains available in various designs.

Pearl-Gold Mangalsutra Pendant

If you want to wear something unique, try this triangle pendant in pearl-gold. Style it with a black or gold chain. It's a perfect choice for a vintage look.

Name Pendant Mangalsutra

If you want to express your love for your partner, you can add a pendant with their name to your mangalsutra. It's best to have it customized.

