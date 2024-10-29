Lifestyle

Enhance your Diwali look: Roop chaturdashi makeup

Makeup ideas for Roop Chaturdashi

Opt for a dramatic makeup look instead of a simple one for Diwali. Choose special color combinations in your makeup kit

Apply red or pink lipstick shades

Choose red or vibrant pink lipstick for Diwali. This will make even your simple makeup look special

Experiment with blush

Experiment with blush on Roop Chaturdashi. Apply light blush near brow bones and choose gloss. Use cream blush

Adorn your eyes with dark eyeshadow

Choose brown eyeshadow instead of black from lashline to eyelid. You can blend it with deep brown eyeshadow

Satin eyeliner

Choose different shades of satin eyeliner to highlight your eye look on Roop Chaturdashi. Don't forget to apply mascara

Brown matte kajal

Brown matte kajal is trending these days. You should add different shades of brown kajal to your makeup kit

Balanced makeup is essential for Diwali

If you are choosing a heavy eye makeup look, then choose nude lipstick. Glossy lips will also make the saree-lehenga look special with light eye makeup

