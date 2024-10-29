Lifestyle
Opt for a dramatic makeup look instead of a simple one for Diwali. Choose special color combinations in your makeup kit
Choose red or vibrant pink lipstick for Diwali. This will make even your simple makeup look special
Experiment with blush on Roop Chaturdashi. Apply light blush near brow bones and choose gloss. Use cream blush
Choose brown eyeshadow instead of black from lashline to eyelid. You can blend it with deep brown eyeshadow
Choose different shades of satin eyeliner to highlight your eye look on Roop Chaturdashi. Don't forget to apply mascara
Brown matte kajal is trending these days. You should add different shades of brown kajal to your makeup kit
If you are choosing a heavy eye makeup look, then choose nude lipstick. Glossy lips will also make the saree-lehenga look special with light eye makeup