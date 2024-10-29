Lifestyle
People consume more dry fruits in winter for health benefits. You can also consume figs to improve your skin.
Figs are an antioxidant-rich fruit that eliminates free radicals. This also reduces skin wrinkles. Eating figs daily improves skin radiance.
Figs contain a sufficient amount of vitamin C, which reduces dark spots on the skin, making it spotless. Vitamin C works as a brightening agent, making the skin glow.
Acne causes inflammation and redness in the skin. Figs have anti-inflammatory qualities that reduce skin inflammation and eliminate acne.
Soak figs overnight in water or milk and eat them on an empty stomach to strengthen skin, hair, and body while boosting iron levels for a healthier complexion.
To exfoliate the skin, mash figs and mix them with a little sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of lemon. Leave it on the skin for a while. Your skin's dirt will be cleaned, and it will glow.