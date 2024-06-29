 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Bank Holidays July 2024: Check Full List Here

Banks will be closed for 12 days due to national and regional holidays. Banks close on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Bank Holidays In July 2024 In India

July 03, 2024: Banks in Shillong, Meghalaya, remain closed during BehDienkhlam. July 06, 2024: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl on this day to mark MHIP Day.

July 07, 2024: Due to it being Sunday, there will be a holiday in all the banks across. July 08, 2024: Banks are closed in Imphal on the occasion of Kang Rathajatra on 8 July.

July 09, 2024: Banks in Gangtok are closed on the occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi.
July 13, 2024: Due to it being the second Saturday, there will be a holiday in all the banks.

July 14, 2024: Being Sunday, it is a weekly bank holiday.
July 16, 2024: Banks of Dehradun will remain closed on the occasion of Harela.

July 17, 2024: There will be a holiday in banks in many states of the country on the occasion of Muharram. July 21, 2024: Due to it being Sunday, all the banks will remain closed.

July 27: Due to it being the fourth Saturday, there will be a holiday in all the banks July 28: Since this day is the last Sunday of July, banks will remain closed across.

