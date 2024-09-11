Coping with suicidal thoughts: What to do when thoughts arise

Lifestyle
When you are very fed up with your life, negative thoughts come to your mind that there is no purpose in this life, nobody loves us, then the thought of suicide comes.
If someone has suicidal thoughts, then first of all think of one reason to live and if there is even one reason to live, then completely abandon the thought of suicide.
When negative thoughts come to your mind, you can talk to someone close to you or take advice from an expert, this can help you find a way out of negativity.
If the thought of suicide comes to your mind again and again, then remove such things from around you, which can harm you. Like harmful medicines, sharp objects, tools etc.
It has come to the fore that people get more suicidal thoughts when they are intoxicated. In such a negative situation, stay away from intoxicants like alcohol and drugs.
This life is very hard to come by. In such a situation, before the thought of suicide comes to your mind, think about yourself once why you should love yourself.
The path of spirituality or religion protects us from evil thoughts. In such a situation follow the path of spirituality or religion.
If the thought of suicide comes to your mind, then first of all think about the people who love you. Remember the faces of your parents, think about your spouse or children.