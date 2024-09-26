Food

Top foods to boost your hemoglobin levels naturally

Combat iron deficiency and increase hemoglobin levels naturally with these iron-rich foods.

Anemia

Iron deficiency can lead to various health problems.

Foods for Hemoglobin

Seven foods to include in your diet to increase hemoglobin levels.

White chickpeas

One cup of white chickpeas contains 4.7 milligrams of iron and nutrients that aid iron absorption.

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are rich in iron, fiber, potassium, and protein, making them excellent for preventing anemia.

Ragi

Ragi contains iron, essential for red blood cell formation and combating anemia.

Figs

Figs are rich in vitamins and iron. Soaking figs in water overnight and consuming them in the morning can boost hemoglobin levels.

Curry Leaves Tea

Curry leaves tea is an excellent way to increase iron levels in the body.

