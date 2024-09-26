Lifestyle

Tricky IQ question to boost your reasoning skills for UPSC & SSC 2024

Fun Tricky Questions

Here are 7 fun, tricky questions that are often asked in competitive exams. You can test your IQ and increase your problem-solving skills by answering them.

Question 1

What is it that doesn't get wet even when it falls in water?

(A) Rubber

(B) Ice

(C) Shadow

(D) Cloth

Question 2

A man is 25 years old but has celebrated only 5 birthdays. How is that possible?

A) He didn't celebrate

B) He forgets his birthday

C) He was born on February 29th

D) Age wrong

Question 3

What is it that always increases but never decreases?

A) Wealth

B) Age

C) Knowledge

D) Time

Question 4

What is it that breaks every day but is never seen?

(A) Glasses

(B) Sleep

(C) Dream

(D) Day

Question 5

What is it that is less visible the more there is of it?

(A) Darkness

(B) Light

(C) Smoke

(D) Fog

Question 6

What is black when you buy it, red when you use it, and white when you're done with it?

(A) Coal

(B) Wood

(C) Sunshine

(D) Pencil

Question 7

If someone can make a total of Rs. 500 using only Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 notes, and they have a total of 65 notes, how many Rs. 10 notes do they have?

(A) 20

(B) 25

(C) 30

(D) 35

Check Your Answers Here

1 Answer: (C) Shadow

2 Answer: C) He was born on February 29th

3 Answer: B) Age

4 Answer: (B) Sleep

5 Answer: (A) Darkness

6 Answer: (A) Coal

7 Answer: (D) 35

