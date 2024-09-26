Tricky IQ question to boost your reasoning skills for UPSC & SSC 2024

Lifestyle
Here are 7 fun, tricky questions that are often asked in competitive exams. You can test your IQ and increase your problem-solving skills by answering them.
What is it that doesn't get wet even when it falls in water?
(A) Rubber
(B) Ice
(C) Shadow
(D) Cloth
A man is 25 years old but has celebrated only 5 birthdays. How is that possible?
A) He didn't celebrate
B) He forgets his birthday
C) He was born on February 29th
D) Age wrong
What is it that always increases but never decreases?
A) Wealth
B) Age
C) Knowledge
D) Time
What is it that breaks every day but is never seen?
(A) Glasses
(B) Sleep
(C) Dream
(D) Day
What is it that is less visible the more there is of it?
(A) Darkness
(B) Light
(C) Smoke
(D) Fog
What is black when you buy it, red when you use it, and white when you're done with it?
(A) Coal
(B) Wood
(C) Sunshine
(D) Pencil
If someone can make a total of Rs. 500 using only Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 notes, and they have a total of 65 notes, how many Rs. 10 notes do they have?
(A) 20
(B) 25
(C) 30
(D) 35
1 Answer: (C) Shadow
2 Answer: C) He was born on February 29th
3 Answer: B) Age
4 Answer: (B) Sleep
5 Answer: (A) Darkness
6 Answer: (A) Coal
7 Answer: (D) 35