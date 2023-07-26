Banana bliss: 7 unique banana hair masks to regain your shiny locks

Lifestyle
Are you tired of putting up with damaged, and dry hair? Worry no more! Bananas, rich in vitamins, minerals, and natural oils, help you to regain the health and lustre of your hair.
This mask gives you proper hydration for your hair and makes it silky. Honey is a great humectant which retains the perfect amount of water for your hair.
This hair mask helps you balance your hair scalp’s oil production thereby promoting a healthier hair growth. Lemon is best known for its clarifying properties.
The lactic acid in this yoghurt-banana mask gently exfoliates the scalp. It promotes healthy hair growth and nourishes the strands.
The protein-rich egg helps repair damaged hair strands, promoting strength and resilience. This mask combo is also great for regaining your scalp health.
Beer and bananas are the top choices when it comes to hair care. The proteins in beer add volume to the hair, making it look fuller and more voluminous.
An aloe-banana hair mask is a great option for people who have frizzy hair. The mask has soothing properties and provides your hair, with a natural shine.
This nourishing banana-avocado mask provides essential vitamins and minerals. This aids in hair repair and revitalization.