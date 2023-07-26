Lifestyle

Banana bliss: 7 unique banana hair masks to regain your shiny locks

Are you tired of putting up with damaged, and dry hair? Worry no more! Bananas, rich in vitamins, minerals, and natural oils, help you to regain the health and lustre of your hair.

Image credits: Pexels

Honey and Banana Mask

This mask gives you proper hydration for your hair and makes it silky. Honey is a great humectant which retains the perfect amount of water for your hair.

Image credits: Pexels

Lemon and Banana Mask

This hair mask helps you balance your hair scalp’s oil production thereby promoting a healthier hair growth. Lemon is best known for its clarifying properties.

Image credits: Pexels

Yoghurt and Banana Mask

The lactic acid in this yoghurt-banana mask gently exfoliates the scalp. It promotes healthy hair growth and nourishes the strands.

Image credits: Pexels

Egg and Banana Mask

The protein-rich egg helps repair damaged hair strands, promoting strength and resilience. This mask combo is also great for regaining your scalp health.

Image credits: Pexels

Beer and Banana Mask

Beer and bananas are the top choices when it comes to hair care. The proteins in beer add volume to the hair, making it look fuller and more voluminous.

Image credits: Pexels

Aloe Vera and Banana Mask

An aloe-banana hair mask is a great option for people who have frizzy hair. The mask has soothing properties and provides your hair, with a natural shine.

Image credits: Pexels

Avocado and Banana Mask

This nourishing banana-avocado mask provides essential vitamins and minerals. This aids in hair repair and revitalization.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One