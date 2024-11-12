Lower cancer risk with Omega-3: Top foods to add in your diet

Health
Learn about six omega-3 rich foods that may help reduce your risk of developing cancer. Know the benefits of incorporating these foods into your diet.
Study shows omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may help reduce cancer risk.
This finding was from a study conducted by researchers at the University of Georgia.
Researcher Yuchen Zhang said omega-3s reduce the risk of colon, stomach, lung, and other gastrointestinal cancers.
Let's explore some foods containing omega-3 to reduce cancer risk.
Salmon contains not only omega-3 fatty acids but also vitamins D and B, and other proteins.
Walnuts, rich in omega-3s, magnesium, copper, vitamin E, and antioxidants, reduce various cancer risks.
Eggs, containing omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and proteins, not only reduce cancer risk but are also good for brain health.
Soybeans contain omega-3 fatty acids along with fiber, vitamin K, magnesium, and potassium.
Flax seeds, containing omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and magnesium, reduce cancer risk.
Omega-3 rich chia seeds not only prevent cancer but are also very good for the body's health.