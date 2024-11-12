Health

Lower cancer risk with Omega-3: Top foods to add in your diet

Learn about six omega-3 rich foods that may help reduce your risk of developing cancer. Know the benefits of incorporating these foods into your diet.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Study shows omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may help reduce cancer risk.

Cancer

This finding was from a study conducted by researchers at the University of Georgia.

Reduces various cancer risks

Researcher Yuchen Zhang said omega-3s reduce the risk of colon, stomach, lung, and other gastrointestinal cancers.

Foods containing Omega-3

Let's explore some foods containing omega-3 to reduce cancer risk.

Salmon fish

Salmon contains not only omega-3 fatty acids but also vitamins D and B, and other proteins.

Walnuts

Walnuts, rich in omega-3s, magnesium, copper, vitamin E, and antioxidants, reduce various cancer risks.

Eggs

Eggs, containing omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and proteins, not only reduce cancer risk but are also good for brain health.

Soybeans

Soybeans contain omega-3 fatty acids along with fiber, vitamin K, magnesium, and potassium.

Flax seeds

Flax seeds, containing omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and magnesium, reduce cancer risk.

Chia seeds

Omega-3 rich chia seeds not only prevent cancer but are also very good for the body's health.

