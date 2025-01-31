(PHOTOS) Mrunal Thakur inspired lehenga designs for wedding season

Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur is a popular South Indian actress. Along with acting, her fashion sense is also amazing. So, we have brought her lehenga looks for you
Mrunal's grace in a floral embroidered blue lehenga is captivating. The actress wore a V-neck blouse. These are very flared
No one can stand in front of vibrant colors. If you are also looking for some bright outfits, then choose a red Banarasi lehenga like the actress
If you want a hi-fi look on a low budget, then choose a black sequin lehenga. It is very much in trend these days. You can find it in the market for up to Rs 2500
Floral print lehenga remains a favorite of young girls. If you want something unique apart from gaudy, you can buy it without thinking. It is much cheaper than heavy lehengas
If you are a bride, wear a 3D floral red lehenga. It will be a bit heavy on the pocket but will give a great look. Such dresses are easily available online and offline
Mrunal looks no less than a fairy in a kali-style printed lehenga. She has taken a U-neck sleeve cut matching blouse and matching dupatta
