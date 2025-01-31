Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Mrunal Thakur inspired lehenga designs for wedding season

Mrunal Thakur's Lehenga Looks

Mrunal Thakur is a popular South Indian actress. Along with acting, her fashion sense is also amazing. So, we have brought her lehenga looks for you

Floral Embroidery Lehenga

Mrunal's grace in a floral embroidered blue lehenga is captivating. The actress wore a V-neck blouse. These are very flared

Red Banarasi Lehenga

No one can stand in front of vibrant colors. If you are also looking for some bright outfits, then choose a red Banarasi lehenga like the actress

Black Sequin Work Lehenga

If you want a hi-fi look on a low budget, then choose a black sequin lehenga. It is very much in trend these days. You can find it in the market for up to Rs 2500

Floral Print Lehenga

Floral print lehenga remains a favorite of young girls. If you want something unique apart from gaudy, you can buy it without thinking. It is much cheaper than heavy lehengas

3D Floral Red Lehenga

If you are a bride, wear a 3D floral red lehenga. It will be a bit heavy on the pocket but will give a great look. Such dresses are easily available online and offline

Printed Lehenga

Mrunal looks no less than a fairy in a kali-style printed lehenga. She has taken a U-neck sleeve cut matching blouse and matching dupatta

