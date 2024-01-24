7 locations in north India with religious significance

Lifestyle
Here are seven places of religious importance in North India.
Varanasi, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities, is a Hindu centre. Ghats, temples, and the Shiva-dedicated Kashi Vishwanath Temple are notable in this Ganges River town.
Haridwar, on the Ganges, is a Hindu pilgrimage place. Har Ki Pauri's Ganga Aarti draws pilgrims and visitors. Swimming in the Ganges here is said to remove sins.
Hindu pilgrimage destinations include Mathura and Vrindavan, associated with Lord Krishna. Krishna is said to have been born in Mathura and Vrindavan.
In the Himalayan foothills, Rishikesh is a spiritual centre and Char Dham Yatra gateway.
The Vaishno Devi Temple, one of India's most visited pilgrimage sites, is dedicated to Goddess Vaishno.
Sikhism's holiest temple is Sri Harmandir Sahib, the Golden Temple. The sacred water and gorgeous architecture draw millions of pilgrims and visitors.
Ayodhya is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. The Ram Janmabhoomi is the site where the Ram Mandir is being constructed.