7 locations in north India with religious significance

Here are seven places of religious importance in North India.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities, is a Hindu centre. Ghats, temples, and the Shiva-dedicated Kashi Vishwanath Temple are notable in this Ganges River town.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Haridwar, on the Ganges, is a Hindu pilgrimage place. Har Ki Pauri's Ganga Aarti draws pilgrims and visitors. Swimming in the Ganges here is said to remove sins.

Mathura and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Hindu pilgrimage destinations include Mathura and Vrindavan, associated with Lord Krishna. Krishna is said to have been born in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

In the Himalayan foothills, Rishikesh is a spiritual centre and Char Dham Yatra gateway.

Vaishno Devi, Jammu and Kashmir

The Vaishno Devi Temple, one of India's most visited pilgrimage sites, is dedicated to Goddess Vaishno.

Golden Temple, Amritsar, Punjab

Sikhism's holiest temple is Sri Harmandir Sahib, the Golden Temple. The sacred water and gorgeous architecture draw millions of pilgrims and visitors. 

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh - Ram Janmabhoomi

Ayodhya is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. The Ram Janmabhoomi is the site where the Ram Mandir is being constructed. 

